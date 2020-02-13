Minnesota United officially signed former Columbus Crew striker Aaron Schoenfeld on Wednesday and loaned second-year goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship league.

Schoenfeld, 29, has played in Israel the past four seasons. United acquired his MLS rights from Columbus for a 2021 second-round draft pick and other considerations if the 6-4 player meets certain achievements.

“For me, it’s the right time,” he said. “Four years away, you start to grow as a player, as a man, and I thought it was a good moment to come back and settle in at life.”

St. Clair was loaned to San Antonio for the season so he can get game action he wouldn’t get behind Loons veteran starter Tyler Miller and backup Gregory Ranjitsingh, but can be recalled any time.

United technical director Mark Watson remained in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to work on acquiring Boca Juniors’ 24-year-old attacking midfielder Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso. It’s Watson’s second trip there in recent weeks.

