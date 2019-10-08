For tickets
Ticket sales for Minnesota United’s first-round playoff game Oct. 20 against L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field will be sold on mnufc.com in tiers of times. Sales begin:
• At 10 a.m. Thursday for season-ticket members.
• At 2 p.m. Thursday for members of the team’s “The Preserve” wait list.
• At 10 a.m. Friday for newsletter subscribers.
• At 2 p.m. Friday for the general public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Federer joins Djokovic in Shanghai quarterfinals
Roger Federer saved five set points in the first set as he scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over 13th-seeded David Goffin on Thursday and advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.
Golf
Road to 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome begins with Italian Open
When the European Tour last came to Rome back in 2002, Francesco Molinari was a teenage amateur just pleased to make the cut and golf was a relatively unknown sport in Italy.
Duluth
Seeking three-peat, UMD splits top defensive pair to start hockey season
Nick Wolff and Scott Perunovich have been paired together the past two national-championship seasons at Minnesota Duluth. But as the season starts, they've been split. Will it last?
Twins
Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong
The Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after disappointing finish to a season of big expectations.
Puck Drop
'Gabbie and Maddie Show' has Minnesota Duluth seeking NCAA breakthrough
With high-scoring forward Gabbie Hughes and gold medal-winning goalie Maddie Rooney, the Bulldogs are aiming high.