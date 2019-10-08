For tickets

Ticket sales for Minnesota United’s first-round playoff game Oct. 20 against L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field will be sold on mnufc.com in tiers of times. Sales begin:

• At 10 a.m. Thursday for season-ticket members.

• At 2 p.m. Thursday for members of the team’s “The Preserve” wait list.

• At 10 a.m. Friday for newsletter subscribers.

• At 2 p.m. Friday for the general public.