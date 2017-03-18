COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - For one brief minute Saturday, Minnesota United FC was winning.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime when a defensive mix-up allowed the Colorado Rapids to score 17 minutes into the match, Kevin Molino and Christian Ramirez scored their second goals as United players early in the second half to give the Loons the lead.

But moments after Ramirez scored, similar to the first time he scored in the season opener at Portland, Colorado equalized. And United had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

– United’s first-ever point in MLS – really isn’t that much of a letdown. In fact, that result is pretty good, especially considering United went down to 10 men with 20 minutes to play when left-back Justin Davis saw a red card for taking down Colorado midfielder Marlon Hairston.

Davis will be suspended for next week’s match at the New England Revolution, making him the fifth starter to sit out, as defender Francisco Calvo and midfielders Johan Venegas, Kevin Molino and Rasmus Schuller will all be on national team duty.

United coach Adrian Heath made several lineup changes ahead of the Colorado match, which seemed to invigorate the squad. Davis was back in at left-back after sitting on the bench against Atlanta, replacing Jermaine Taylor. Brent Kallman came on in his MLS debut as center-back for team captain Vadim Demidov while Miguel Ibarra played on the left wing, and Mohammed Saeid was also left on the bench.

Colorado’s 17th minute goal from midfielder Dominique Badji was an intercepted back-pass from midfielder Rasmus Schuller to center-back Fancisco Calvo, who was also acting as captain in Demidov’s absence.

Molino leveled the scored in the 50th minute, beating Tim Howard on a penalty kick. The winger also scored one against Atlanta.

“That was the turning point for me last year,” Molino said Friday of how penalty kicks helped his confidence. “Now I have to push even harder to continue scoring. I feel great after scoring a penalty. I feel like I could have scored more [against Atlanta].”

Ramirez put United ahead off a diving header in the 58th minute, but a quick counter saw Hairston net the equalizer in the 59th.

Colorado hasn’t lost at home in 19-straight matches now, a streak started at the beginning of last season.

“They’re well-organized, and they work extremely hard,” Heath said Friday of Colorado.

Midfielder Ibson came on at halftime for Schuller while forward Abu Danladi made his professional debut late in the second half, coming on for Venegas. Midfielder Bashkim Kadrii also came on for Molino. Those final two substitutions happened just before Davis’ red card, meaning United had to defend for 25 minutes, with stoppage time, with only three defenders.