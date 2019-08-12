After spitting on an FC Dallas player and drawing a red card in a game Saturday night, Minnesota United player Mason Toye apologized on his Instagram page, calling his actions “distasteful and inexcusable.’’

Toye was ejected from the game, a 5-3 victory for Dallas, and will miss at least the Loons’ next game Wednesday at home against Colorado.

The incident happened in stoppage time of the game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, after the second of two goals by the Toros’ Brandon Servania. Toye, 20, spit at Dallas’ Reggie Cannon, then was slapped on the arm and shouted at by upset teammate Darwin Quintero, according to video from the game.

In his Instagram post, Toye, the seventh player taken in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, said, “I want to apologize to MNUFC, our fans, the MLS, and most importantly Reggie Cannon and FC Dallas. My actions last night were distasteful and inexcusable, and there is no place for it in the game of soccer.

“Although it may not look like it, I had no intention of spitting on any player. However, I did spit and it did hit a player and because of that I will have to face the repercussions. It was a really stupid mistake and its one that I will most definitely learn from. Again, I am extremely sorry for my actions and hope for your forgiveness.’’

Cannon, in a statement after the game, said Toye “loogied-up and spit on me,’’ prompting him to take off his shirt to wipe it off. Cannon called it “one of the most disrespectful things you can do to a human being.’’

“As for Mason Toye, I know that you’re attitude gets the best of you sometimes,’’ he said. “Phenomenal player and I have the most respect for him but you don’t do that to someone. It’s disrespectful and it’s not okay. There’s no room for it in the game.''

Toye has emerged this season for the Loons, scoring four goals in nine MLS games. He also has two game-winning goals in U.S. Open Cup play. He was at training with the team on Monday in Blaine.

Check back later for an update on this story.