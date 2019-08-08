It’s official: Minnesota United announced its biggest player acquisition yet — Uruguayan teenager Thomas Chacon — during halftime Wednesday of the Loons’ U.S. Open Cup game against Portland.

The club played a welcome video on its big videoboard above the standing-only Wonderwall. About 150 selected fans sitting in the second desk at Allianz Field each received a photo-on-a-stick of the 18-year-old midfielder.

The multiyear, multimillion-dollar transfer from his Danubio club and a Spanish team that owned part of his rights surpasses $3 million.

At 5-5 and 130 pounds, he’s projected to become an attacking central midfielder for the Loons, playing behind 31-year-old star Darwin Quintero once Chacon clears U.S. immigration paperwork. Chacon could be eligible to play a game for United by month’s end, perhaps in time for a Sept. 1 game at LAFC.

Ideally, he would become Quintero’s successor at that position because of his quickness, his skills with the ball and his instincts about when — and when not — to play the ball.

He turns 19 next week.

Chacon has played for Uruguay’s national team at every age level. Since 2017 he has played for a Danubio team that has sent several players — including 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner Diego Forlan and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani — through its system to international acclaim.

To make room for Chacon, United on Monday made moves to clear the way for him to become one of its three special “designated” players along with Quintero and midfielder Jan Gregus.

The team sent $50,000 in general-allocation money (GAM) to D.C. United for one of its international-roster spots. The Loons needed one after they used their last two remaining ones in acquiring Finnish national team midfielder Robin Lod and French second-division defender Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat earlier in the current transfer window that’s about to close.

United also bought down the contract of designated player Angelo Rodriguez with his $667,188 base compensation salary and transferred that designation-player title from him to Chacon.

Chacon still needs to file paperwork and complete an interview in Uruguay to get his U.S. immigration status.