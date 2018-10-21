A soccer state-record crowd expected to reach 52,000 fans is arriving at TCF Bank Stadium for Minnesota United FC's home finale, and their final game played there before their own Allianz Field opens next spring.

Here's the Loons lineup for today:

GK Matthew Lampson

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo

Fernando Bob, Collen Warner

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Qunitero, Rasmus Schuller

Angelo Rodrdiguez

Substitutes: Jerome Thiesson, Romario Ibarra, Collin Martin, Wyatt Ornsberg, Alex Kapp, Maximiano and Abu Danladi.

The Galaxy need to win this afternoon to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Lampson is starting for the second consecutive game for Bobby Shuttleworth (back).

Alex Gomez and Harrison Heath are suspended for their parts in the confrontation that ended last week's game against Colorado. Ibarra and Danladi are back from injury on the substitute list.