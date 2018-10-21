A soccer state-record crowd expected to reach 52,000 fans is arriving at TCF Bank Stadium for Minnesota United FC's home finale, and their final game played there before their own Allianz Field opens next spring.
Here's the Loons lineup for today:
GK Matthew Lampson
Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo
Fernando Bob, Collen Warner
Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Qunitero, Rasmus Schuller
Angelo Rodrdiguez
Substitutes: Jerome Thiesson, Romario Ibarra, Collin Martin, Wyatt Ornsberg, Alex Kapp, Maximiano and Abu Danladi.
The Galaxy need to win this afternoon to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Lampson is starting for the second consecutive game for Bobby Shuttleworth (back).
Alex Gomez and Harrison Heath are suspended for their parts in the confrontation that ended last week's game against Colorado. Ibarra and Danladi are back from injury on the substitute list.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Kljestan scores on PK in stoppage time, Orlando tops Crew
Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time and Orlando City beat Columbus 2-1 on Sunday to keep the Crew from securing a playoff spot.
Vikings
Adam Thielen says he'll enjoy NFL record 'when I'm retired'
Receiver Adam Thielen continues to downplay his NFL record-tying seven straight 100-yard games to begin a season. He had nine catches for 110 yards against the Jets on Sunday.
Vikings
Bears fall to Patriots, Vikings vault into first in NFC North
Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the New England Patriots hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 Sunday when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
MN United
Loons close out TCF Bank Stadium rental with '50k to Midway'
Minnesota United officials expect 52,000 fans Sunday afternoon for the Loons' match with L.A. Galaxy, the final game at TCF Bank Stadium before Allianz Field opens next spring.
MN United
Loons looking to play spoiler vs. LA Galaxy
A soccer state-record crowd expected to reach 52,000 fans is at TCF Bank Stadium for Minnesota United FC's home finale.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.