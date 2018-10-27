Loons’ highs and lows of 2018
Positives
52,000-plus: The club set an attendance record for a stand-alone local-team soccer game when it closed out its two-year run at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 21.
Quintero emerges: The Loons signed Darwin Quintero as their first designated player in March and he exceeded expectations. In a first partial season, he led the team with 11 goals and 14 assists.
Batman bounces back: Miguel Ibarra struggled in his return to the Loons last year, starting just 20 games and scoring only three goals with four assists. This year, he cemented his place as a starter, and has seven goals and eight assists.
Negatives
Minimal improvement: With one game left in the season, the Loons (11-19-3) are just a 2-0 defeat from finishing their second year with the same points, goals allowed and goal differential as in the disappointing inaugural year.
Road woes: Last season United had three victories and two draws on the road. This year, the totals are just one victory and two draws with one game left.
Trading a star: The departure of forward Christian Ramirez, a fan favorite, to LAFC at midseason sent supporters into a spiral. The club could reap $1 million of allocation money from the deal but hasn’t used enough of it yet to determine whether it was a good call.
Megan Ryan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.