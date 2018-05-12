Social media polar opposites

Atlanta United and Minnesota United, which both joined MLS last season, couldn’t be more different in terms of number of Twitter followers.

Atlanta United 929,385

Seattle 557,294

Orlando City 484,597

L.A. Galaxy 466,345

Houston 424,905

Toronto 406,455

N. Y. City 389,229

Sporting Kansas City 384,221

Portland 343,771

Montreal 332,837

Vancouver 332,077

San Jose 259,540

N.Y. Red Bulls 205,116

L. A. FC 192,616

Columbus 161,078

Chicago 158,118

Dallas 155,090

Real Salt Lake 150,832

Philadelphia 130,473

D.C. United 129,664

New England 101,333

Colorado 99,743

Minnesota United 85,698

Figures as of May 10