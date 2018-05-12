Social media polar opposites
Atlanta United and Minnesota United, which both joined MLS last season, couldn’t be more different in terms of number of Twitter followers.
Atlanta United 929,385
Seattle 557,294
Orlando City 484,597
L.A. Galaxy 466,345
Houston 424,905
Toronto 406,455
N. Y. City 389,229
Sporting Kansas City 384,221
Portland 343,771
Montreal 332,837
Vancouver 332,077
San Jose 259,540
N.Y. Red Bulls 205,116
L. A. FC 192,616
Columbus 161,078
Chicago 158,118
Dallas 155,090
Real Salt Lake 150,832
Philadelphia 130,473
D.C. United 129,664
New England 101,333
Colorado 99,743
Minnesota United 85,698
Figures as of May 10
