9 p.m. at Real Salt Lake • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Winning streak will be put to the test

Preview: Minnesota United (10-7-3) is up against another Western Conference team in Real Salt Lake (9-9-2). The match will wrap up the Loons’ seven-game, 22-day stretch. United is on a four-game MLS winning streak, while Real Salt Lake has won three of its past four league matches.

The matchup: Saturday’s match will be the first between the two teams this year. They will meet again Sept. 15 at Allianz Field. In 2018, the Loons went 1-0-1 against Real Salt Lake, winning at home.

Long replay: Last year, in what would’ve been a game-winning goal, Miguel Ibarra’s score was waved off as a result of an offsides call after a video review. It would’ve given the Loons a 2-1 win on the road, but instead they settled for a 1-1 tie.

Absences: For United, two players are questionable for the match. Ozzie Alonso (right shoulder) likely will play, according to coach Adrian Heath. Forward Angelo Rodriguez (right ankle) is also questionable. For Real Salt Lake, Jordan Allen (knee), Nedum Onuoha (adductor) and Sam Johnson (quad) are all out.

