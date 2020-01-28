New Zealand native Michael Boxall, 31, has received his U.S. green card, meaning the defender will no longer occupy an international spot on the team's roster, Minnesota United said Monday.

That leaves the Loons with four of eight allowed international spots filled while it works to sign Argentine midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and another center back. The current international players are Jan Gregus, Romain Metanire, Robin Lod and Thomas Chacon. The team also is close to announcing the acquisition of Paraguayan midfielder Luis Amarilla.

Gasper eyes U.S. debut

Second-year left back Chase Gasper is expected to make his U.S. men's national team debut Saturday against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif.

Gasper, 24, is back from an injury that sidelined him for about 10 days in a January camp, which was moved on short notice from Qatar to Florida because of developments in the Middle East.

He made the final 22-man travel roster for the trip from training in Bradenton, Fla., to Los Angeles. Gasper is expected to rejoin United for preseason training in Florida after Saturday's game.

JERRY ZGODA