Minnesota United on Thursday announced a multi-year programming agreement to broadcast matches on Fox Sports North, making FSN the exclusive, local television home for the Loons. Minnesota United will also appear in a pair of nationally-televised matches on ESPN and FS1.
“This deal is a major step for Minnesota United as a club,” United CEO Chris Wright said in a release. “We want to be a club for everyone in the state and the region and this agreement will bring us into homes from Duluth to Bemidji to Rochester and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to join the Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild on Fox Sports North.”
All matches will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO and include Loons Live, a 30 minute pre- and post-match show. Additionally, all matches will be simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin, extending the team’s reach to an additional 1.5 million homes in the Upper Midwest.
The regional sports network’s lineup includes 17 home matches from TCF Bank Stadium and 15 on the road this season. A total of 13 will be presented on FSN Plus with the matchup versus the New York Red Bulls on March 24 available exclusively via FOX Sports GO.
The broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Callum Williams, color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin and sideline reporter Jamie Watson will return for a second season with the team. Williams is a seasoned commentator, having called matches in MLS and top European leagues for major broadcasters in England. A Stillwater native, de St. Aubin has covered the men’s and women’s national teams, and has been a part of MLS and college broadcast crews throughout her career. Watson is a former Loons player, with a career spanning all levels of pro soccer in the U.S.
