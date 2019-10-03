Minnesota United veteran Ozzie Alonso returns Sunday to Seattle to play a Sounders team for which he played the last decade. Second place and quite possibly two home playoff games are on the line.

"We control our own destiny," Alonso said. "We have to go there and win the game, and we stay in second place. It's our goal."

Alonso played against his former team and teammates in early May in a 1-1 draw when Seattle played at Allianz Field. But Sunday will be something completely different.

"It's going to be emotional, you know?" he said. "First time back playing my former team is going to be great."

United coach Adrian Heath said Alonso didn't play Sunday, mindful of the upcoming playoffs and his return to Seattle on Sunday before a CenturyLink Field crowd probably 40,000 or more.

"We realize how important the game is from him this weekend," Heath said.

