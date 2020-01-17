Minnesota United on Friday added a second player in as many days who won’t occupy an international roster spot by signing New Zealander James Musa.

On Thursday, it made a deal with LAFC for American goalkeeper Tyler Miller and Friday the Loons reached into the USL Championship league to add the 6-1 defensive midfielder/defender Musa, who played one game for Sporting Kansas City in 2017 and has played professionally in England, Australia and New Zealand.

Musa has his U.S. green card, which means he won’t occupy one of those precious international spots. He’s the third New Zealander on the roster now, joining veteran Michael Boxall and recent first-round draft pick Noah Billingsley.

Musa, 27, joins a defensive midfield that already has Ozzie Alonso, Jan Gregus and Hassani Dotson ahead of him.

United coach Adrian Heath in a team statement called James “one of the players who has been in and out of the league and he has been on that cusp of being in the league.”

Heath called Musa, who’s 6-1, “very imposing” physically, “very athletic,” “very strong-willed” with a “really good personality.”

“He knows it’s going to be tough, but he’s prepared to embrace the challenge and compete for a starting spot. He’s got the opportunity, so it’s up to him to take it.”

Musa played the last two seasons for Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship league and was part of his team’s 20-game winning streak and playoff run to the league semifinals. He played 54 games and nearly 4,000 minutes in those two seasons and two goals and three assists.

Players report for physical examinations and United’s fourth MLS season Saturday and begin training on Monday in Blaine.

The team is expected to add 24-year-old Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla in time for training as well. He’ll join Mason Toye at that position after United lost 2017 first overall draft pick Abu Danladi in the November expansion draft and are expected to loan or trade Angelo Rodriguez before a March 1 season opener at Portland.