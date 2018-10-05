Watching a group of people doing tai chi, an exercise often called “meditation in motion,” it may be hard to imagine that its slow, gentle, choreographed movements could actually make people stronger.

But looks can be deceiving. Good research — and there’s been a fair amount of it by now — shows that if you’re not ready or not able to tackle traditional strength training, tai chi may just be the activity for you.

Don’t get scared by its frequent description as an “ancient martial art.” Tai chi (and a related exercise called qigong) does not resemble the strenuous, gravity-defying kung fu moves you may have seen in Jackie Chan films. Tai chi moves can be easily learned and executed by people of all ages and states of health, even those in their 90s, in wheelchairs or bedridden.

Steadily growing in popularity at Y’s, health clubs and community and senior centers, it is a gentle, relaxing activity that involves deep breathing but does not work up a sweat or leave you out of breath. It doesn’t place undue stress on joints and muscles and, therefore, is unlikely to cause pain or injury, and it requires no special equipment or outfits. Plus, once proper technique is learned from a qualified instructor, it can be practiced anywhere, anytime.

There are unexpected benefits, too. Studies have found that the elderly who practice tai chi are less prone to falling and less likely to get hurt if they do fall. The exercises strengthen the lower body, improve posture, promote flexibility, increase a person’s awareness of where the body is in space and improve one’s ability to navigate obstacles while walking.

Even if you do fall, tai chi, as a weight-bearing but low-stress exercise, can reduce your chances of breaking a bone. Four well-designed clinical trials showed that tai chi has positive effects on bone health. For example, in a yearlong study in Hong Kong of 132 women past menopause, those practicing tai chi experienced significantly less bone loss and fewer fractures than those who remained sedentary.

For people with painful joints and muscles, tai chi enhances their ability to exercise within a pain-free range of motion. Pain discourages people from moving, which makes matters worse as muscles get weaker and joints stiffen. The movements involved in tai chi minimize stress on painful areas and, by improving circulation, can foster relief and healing.

Tai chi also can be an entry point for people who may have quit exercising but want to get back to doing more vigorous physical activities like swimming and hiking. Guidelines from the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Heart Association recommend that sedentary older adults begin with balance, flexibility and strength training exercises before launching into moderate to vigorous physical activity. Tai chi is ideal for that.

And, in the process of getting your body in shape with tai chi, you’re likely to improve your mental state. In a New Zealand study of college students, tai chi was shown to counter depression, anxiety and stress. It also enhances an important quality called self-efficacy — confidence in one’s ability to perform various activities and overcome obstacles to doing so.