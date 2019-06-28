Back in 1996, the Star Tribune’s Home & Garden section tried something new — inviting readers to send in photos of their favorite gardens.

Readers responded — and a tradition was born.

By 1999, this summer ritual had a name — the Beautiful Gardens contest — with the winners showcased throughout the non-gardening season when Minnesotans are eager to look at something green and beautiful during the long winter months.

This annual contest has been one of our most popular and enduring features. Over the years, more than 130 gardens have been chosen Beautiful Gardens. We’ve featured tiny city plots where gardeners have made the most of their small urban spaces. We’ve featured sprawling country gardens with acreage to spare, where gardeners have created their own private arboretums. We’ve brought you Asian gardens, vegetable gardens, cottage gardens and sculpture gardens — we’ve seen and celebrated them all.

Once again we’re seeking the best residential gardens in Minnesota and western Wisconsin by asking readers to share their favorites.

And, as always, any type of garden can be a winner.

Rural beauty Debbie and Brad Young’s English country-style garden, left, in Cokato was featured in 2018.

It’s easy to nominate a garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, where it’s located and who tends it — along with a few snapshots showing the garden in its glory.

A panel will review all nominees and choose several standouts. Those gardens will be visited by a reporter and photographer, and featured in the Sunday Homes section and online at startribune.com.

Send entries to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com or to Star Tribune — Beautiful Gardens, 650 3rd Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488. We’ll accept entries through July 10.

Joel Koyamaïjkoyama@startribune.com Beautiful Garden cover story on Ted Bair and Harvey Filister's formal Minneapolis garden. On a small city lot, the two -- working under Ted's direction -- have created a very formal garden, with a pond, antique fountain, topiary trees and cobblestone walkways all outlined with immaculately trimmed hedges.

1. al fresco flair: On a small Minneapolis lot, Frank Fitzgerald created the ultimate spot for summer entertaining. His garden, featured in 2018, includes an outdoor dining room featuring a custom table set on a brick “rug” and surrounded by a perfectly composed garden that looks like a Monet painting.

2. alpine spirit The koi pond is the centerpiece of Karen and Emery Koenig’s expansive garden in Waconia, featured in 2018. The couple’s garden was inspired by landscapes they experienced while living in Switzerland.

































