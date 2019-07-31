If opening a jar of tomato salsa is your go-to move on Taco Tuesday, it may be time to step up your salsa game. The spectrum of possibilities is vast — everything from cranberries with jalapeños to lobster with avocado, and so much more.

While nectarines are not as exotic a choice as other options (cricket salsa, I’m looking at you), when nectarines are in their prime, they can elevate an ordinary taco into something special.

And fruit salsas can be a delightful topping for much more than tacos. Their sweet spiciness makes a lovely foil for almost any grilled or roasted seafood, chicken or pork. Although their flavors stand up well on their own, all they really need is a chip.

For today, though, smoky grilled pork tacos will be the lucky recipient of one of my favorite fruit salsas, made with grilled nectarines and lime.

Grilling the fruit may seem like a strange choice, but only a few minutes on the grill caramelizes the nectarines’ natural sugar and adding a slight smokiness that plays well with flavors in the ancho-chile-marinated pork.

Choosing the right fruit for this salsa is essential. Look for nectarines that have the smallest amount of give when pressed but aren’t at all soft. Soft fruit will turn mushy on the grill.

While it isn’t absolutely necessary to grill the limes, too, the heat mellows their tartness just a bit and since you have the grill going anyway, it’s easily done.

In addition to the grilled fruit, this salsa is infused with fresh mint and cilantro. Red onion lends a little crunch and serrano chile adds just enough heat to be interesting. I add enough honey to highlight the fruit’s sweetness.

Once you’ve tried grilling nectarines for your salsa, feel free to swap out this fruit for others, such as pineapple, peaches or mangos. Any of them will make Taco Tuesday feel like a Saturday night.

