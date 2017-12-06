Ralph Jon Fritz, the long-time WCCO sportscaster, has passed away after a long struggle with stomach cancer. He was 78. Mark Rosen, who worked for decades with Fritz, said his friend never forgot the fact that he was a small-town kid from Sleepy Eye, Minn.

"He never lost that folksy, homespun way of doing his work," Rosen said Wednesday. "Cornballish? Yeah, sometimes. But Fritz could pull it off."

Rosen remembered how Fritz would draw stick figures on a piece of paper to show viewers what had happened in a game when taped highlights weren't available, even as late as the '90s.

"You can't really teach that stuff," said Rosen, who will doing the eulogy along with former WCCO anchor Don Shelby.

Fritz had signaled last month on his Caring Bridge page that the end was near.

"The most recent chemo treatment wreaked havoc on my body and I am too weak to continue with treatments," he wrote. "I will be under the care of hospice to help with my transition to a better place."

In addition to providing scores behind the desk, Fritz hosted the long-running series, "Out 'N' About With R.J. Fritz."

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse had written a tribute to Fritz this past January while visiting him in his home in Florida where he had retired to in 2008 after a 40-year run at WCCO.

A few ancedotes from that column showed off Fritz's keen sense of humor:

There was his first night doing the 10 o’clock sports at WCCO, when he was in the basement newsroom, getting last details for his 10:20 availability, when the producer bellowed over the intercom, “Fritz, you’re on in 15 seconds.”

Panic.

“We had a freight elevator,” he said. “The only option was to run up the steps. Five flights.

“I sit down and Dave Moore says, ‘We would like to introduce our viewers to Ralph JonFritz, our new sports reporter.’ And I say, ‘Thank you, gasp, Dave, gasp,’ and then start reading the script, with a gulp for air after every two words.

“Everybody watching that had to think, ‘This new kid is scared to death.’ ”

There was also a night when Hal Scott was taking his traditional nap on a couch in an unoccupied room between the 6 and 10 o’clock news.

“I sold the idea to everyone turning the clocks ahead of a couple of hours and then I’d wake up Hal,” Fritz said. “Which we did. I rushed in and said, ‘Hal, I forgot to wake you; they want you on a set right now.’

“Hal goes stumbling in there, hair all messed up, and we have everyone in place like it’s a live 10 o’clock shoot. Skip Loescher’s the anchor that night, we do the newscast open and Skip says, ‘And now here’s Hal Scott with details on that big Twins trade involving Bob Allison.’

“And Hal says, ‘So they made that trade today? All I can say is that Bob Allison won’t be missed as a baseball player but as a friend.’

“Then, everyone started laughing, and Hal knew he had been had.”

A local service open to public is expected next week, but details are pending.

