Longtime Twin Cities news anchor Randy Shaver, who beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma 20 years ago and is well-known for raising funds for cancer research, announced on Monday that he now faces prostate cancer.

“I never thought I would ever write these words again about me ... but I have cancer, again,” Shaver, an evening news co-anchor at KARE-11, wrote on social media Monday. “My prognosis is good, but the road ahead will not be easy.”

Shaver’s diagnosis comes at a tough time for the Twin Cities broadcast community, which is still grieving the loss of Fox 9’s popular meteorologist, Steve Frazier, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

Shaver’s announcement quickly attracted thousands of reactions on social media Monday night. Shaver’s son, Ryan, who also works at KARE-11, called his dad his hero and said he has faith he will beat cancer again.

Shaver said Monday that the prostate cancer had been caught early, “thanks to a yearly physical and great doctor care.”

When Shaver was diagnosed in 1998, he waged a very public fight, remaining on air during his treatments and even when he lost most of his hair.

He has helped raise more than $6 million for cancer research and programs.