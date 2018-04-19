MADISON, Wis. — Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson is getting medical tests and has been out of court for more than a week.

Her office said Thursday that the 84-year-old Abrahamson has been listening in by telephone so she can participate in the cases. Details about the testing being done were not disclosed.

The absence comes after she also missed court in October for an illness. She did not participate in the three cases she missed then.

Abrahamson has been on the court since 1976 and is the state's longest-serving justice. She was chief justice for 19 years until 2015.

Abrahamson is up for re-election next year, but she did not respond to a question from The Associated Press after the Supreme Court election earlier this month about whether she intends to run.