The Farmington City Council has asked longtime police chief Brian Lindquist to step down this week due to apparent “personality conflicts,” though the nature of the conflicts isn’t clear.

Lindquist didn’t choose to leave but he also wasn’t fired, Mayor Todd Larson said, and a separation agreement will formalize the departure.

“It’s unfortunate. I mean, I’m bummed out about this,” Larson said.

Lindquist, whose last day will be Aug. 24, said he was surprised at being asked to step down. He was told the majority of the Council wanted to go in a different direction, he said.

“Hell, I thought I was doing a good job. I think the citizens thought I was doing a good job,” Lindquist said. “Twelve years as chief, no discipline, no troubles, safe community ... I don’t know, what else can you do?”

Lindquist has been with Farmington’s police department for 20 years and served as chief for 12 years.

Farmington City Council, from left, council members Robyn Craig and Jason Bartholomay, Mayor Todd Larson, council members Terry Donnelly and Katie Bernhjelm.

The City Council will vote on whether to approve the agreement on Monday, Larson said, adding that he believes it will be approved.

The decision to terminate Lindquist wasn’t unanimous and he doesn’t know exactly why it occurred, Larson said.

Larson said he didn’t know of any complaints filed against the chief: “I’ve worked with him for 10 years and I have nothing but positive things to say.”

The city will hire an interim chief and then begin searching for a new top cop, Larson said.

Lindquist said not going to work every day in Farmington will be hard, because the job has been such a large part of his life. He doesn’t have any concrete future plans for employment, he said.

“It’s been sort of a whirlwind,” Lindquist said. “I don’t know if I quite understand it yet.”