CRIVITZ, Wis. — A nearly 100-year-old lumberyard has been destroyed by fire in northern Wisconsin.

Fire officials say Crivitz Lumber and Rental is a total loss. The fire Tuesday night proved to be challenging for firefighters dealing with subzero temperatures. Eleven fire departments in and around Crivitz worked through the night.

WLUK-TV reports Fire Chief Lukas Deschane calls the fire one of the worst in the village and the extreme temperatures made a bad situation even worse. Firefighters rotated throughout the night to stay safe in the extreme weather.

Deschane says the building's materials, size and location made fighting it difficult. The business opened in 1920.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.