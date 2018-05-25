OMAHA, Neb. — The Rev. Michael Morrison, the longest-serving president of Creighton University in Omaha, has died.
The Rev. Douglas Leonhardt is religious superior at St. Camillus (KAM'-ihl-uhs), a retirement and health community in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and he said Friday that Morrison died there Thursday afternoon at the age of 81. Morrison had been in hospice care.
Creighton says Morrison began his university teaching career at Marquette University in Milwaukee in 1972, where he also served as vice president for academic affairs before coming to Creighton in 1977.
Morrison led Creighton from 1981 to 2000, while the Jesuit university grew and changed.
