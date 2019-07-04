Concordia (St. Paul) baseball coach Mark "Lunch" McKenzie will retire, effective Aug. 1, after 20 seasons. McKenzie, whose career record with the Golden Bears is 456-361-1, will remain an assistant coach.

McKenzie, Concordia's athletic director since 2016, had announced in December that he was stepping down as AD on Aug. 1. Regan McAthlie, the Golden Bears' associate AD for the past four years, will replace McKenzie as athletic director.

Saints sign two

The St. Paul Saints signed former major league catcher Jhonatan Solano and infielder Matt Morales. To make room for them, the Saints traded outfielder Burt Reynolds to the Sioux Falls Canaries in exchange for the rights to catcher Adrian Nieto (currently in the Miami Marlins organization) and a player to be named later. The Saints also released pitcher Mason McMahon.

Solano, 33, was with the Washington Nationals briefly last season. He has appeared in 43 games over three seasons with the Nationals and Marlins.

Morales, 26, started this season with Kansas City's Class A Lexington farm team.

• North Dakota announced its six player incoming class in men's hockey for the 2019-20 season. It includes freshman defenseman Ethan Frisch of Moorhead, Minn., and graduate transfer Westin Michaud, a forward from Cloquet, Minn., who played three seasons at Colorado College.

• Two MIAC women's basketball forwards — Bethel's Taite Anderson and Hamline's Reilly Geistfield — were named to the U.S. Division III team that will play four games in Brazil, starting with two games in Sao Paola next week.