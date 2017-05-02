CLOQUET, Minn. — The longtime Cloquet factory that made Diamond matches and toothpicks will close leaving 85 people without jobs.
The Diamond business was recently sold by Newell Brands to Royal Oak Enterprises, which has decided against keeping the Cloquet plant. So it will be shuttered within six months.
Newell says it plans to provide resources and support to the employees who will lose their jobs.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Local
After earlier rejection, Minnetonka council votes to allow Total Wine outlet
The store will be located to the northeast of the I-494/I-394 junction.
National
Assembly Republican alternative road plan coming together
An Assembly Republican alternative to Gov. Scott Walker's funding plan for roads may include a new sales tax on gasoline along with cuts to income taxes.
East Metro
St. Paul officer on trial for allegedly punching handcuffed teen girl
Officer Michael Soucheray "took the steps" to protect himself after the girl spat on him, his attorney said.
Local
Students rally against transit cuts and fare hikes
Minneapolis Public School students have a message for legislators contemplating making steep cuts to public transportation: Don't.
Local
Longtime Cloquet plant that makes toothpicks and matches is closing
The longtime Cloquet factory that made Diamond matches and toothpicks will close leaving 85 people without jobs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.