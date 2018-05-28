FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Longtime CBS radio reporter Bob Fuss has died. He was 64.
A close friend, Peter Maer, sent a note to Fuss' colleagues saying the network's Capitol Hill correspondent died Sunday from a rare form of leukemia.
Fuss covered every presidential election from 1980 to 2012 for CBS Radio, but also was a fixture on the entertainment beat, covering 15 straight Academy Awards ceremonies.
Fuss graduated from Stanford University at age 19 and got his big break covering the Patty Hearst kidnapping as a radio freelancer.
Birth defects left Fuss walking with crutches, but he still skied and snorkeled. It even led to the title of Fuss' memoir, "Kidnapped by Nuns," after a group of well-meaning nuns mistakenly herded him into a group of disabled people waiting for the Pope's blessing.
