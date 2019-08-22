WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are near historically low levels this week with the average on the benchmark 30-year loan falling to its lowest level since November 2016.

The low borrowing rates have been a boon for homebuyers, even as global financial markets are roiled by concerns over the global economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan declined to 3.55% this week, from 3.60% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 4.51% a year ago.

The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased to 3.03%, from 3.07% last week.