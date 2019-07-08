Five Bar Bodee, at 25-1 odds, won the $156,200 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity on Sunday at Canterbury Park.

The 2-year-old colt, ridden by Cristian Esqueda and trained by Canterbury leading trainer Jason Olmstead, covered 350 yards in 17.79 seconds, winning by a head over Special Candy Kisses.

Five Bar Bodee paid $52.00 and provided Olmstead with his second consecutive Northlands Futurity win.

Jess Wagon P won the $78,050 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby for trainer Stacy Charette-Hill. Jockey Froylan Ramirez and Jess Wagon P led the entire 400-yard distance, beating Apollitical Mogul by a head in 20.04 seconds. Jess Wagon P paid $41.60.

The 10-race quarter-horse card featured seven stakes races. Olmstead and Charette-Hill each had three winners.

Saints snag victory

The St. Paul Saints held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Winnipeg Goldeyes, who left the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Devon Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Saints. Saints starter Eddie Medina allowed just one run and three hits in 7⅓ innings.

News services