A 22-year-old Iron Range woman was sentenced Monday to a term of nearly 29 years for luring her boyfriend to a party, where a co-conspirator fatally stabbed him.

Janessa L. Peters, 22, of Eveleth, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death in April 2014 of Harley J. Jacka, 28, whose body was found in a Virginia, Minn., apartment.

With credit for time served since her arrest, Peters will serve the first 19 years or so of her term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Two other people involved in the plot were sentenced earlier. Anthony J. Isham, 45, of Nett Lake, received a sentence of slightly more than 30 years. John E. Isham, 40, of Virginia, was given a 6½-year term.

Bartholamy J. Drift, 42, of Virginia, has pleaded guilty ahead of sentencing on Jan. 23.

Peters admitted that she enticed Jacka, of Virginia, to show up at a late-night party at an apartment. She said she wanted the relationship to end and asked Drift to kill Jacka, and he agreed.

She confessed four months later to authorities because she could “not live with herself anymore,” the criminal complaint against her read.

An autopsy revealed that Jacka was stabbed 15 times, leaving wounds to his head, face, neck and chest. The knife broke in the process.

Footprints in blood at the scene matched shoes owned by Drift and Anthony Isham, authorities said. John Isham also was present during the attack.

The three men all have extensive criminal histories in Minnesota. Peters had no serious offenses on her record.