Vacuum cleaners — the appliances in charge of removing dust, crumbs and pet hair from our homes — need more cleaning than just about any other household appliance.

Whether you buy a cheap vacuum every few years or you’ve invested in a higher-quality machine, you need to add “clean the vacuum” to your list of regular chores.

Proper maintenance will pay off with better performance and give the vacuum a longer life span.

How much longer? Experts say that depends on frequency of usage, how many people and pets are in your household, and what brand and model you’ve chosen. But if your machine isn’t maintained, it probably won’t last more than two years. With proper maintenance, you could get four to 10 years, or even more, says Craig Dorman, Vacuum Dealers Trade Association marketing director. That’s true for standard vacuums as well as robotic models.

In fact, routine maintenance issues are most commonly the reason an iRobot vacuum don’t run properly, according to Ken Bazydola, director of product management at iRobot, which designs and builds robots including Roomba. Bazydola says the newer models have apps that will alert you when it’s time to empty the bin, clean the brushes or wipe off the sensors. The Roomba i7+ has an automatic dirt disposal system that empties and holds up to 30 bins of dirt on its own.

Read your owner’s manual to understand your vacuum’s moving parts or search for a video online that shows you how to properly care for your machine. Consider an annual professional tuneup and cleaning, especially if you’ve invested in a more expensive model.

Here’s what else you can do to keep your vacuum working longer and better:

Clean filters frequently

Every standard vacuum has at least one filter that will need regular cleaning or replacement. “You need to keep the path free so air flows freely, as that is what creates the suction of a vacuum,” Dorman says. Clean filters will prevent dust and dirt from entering the motor. Some models also have filters on the exhaust, which ensure that dust doesn’t re-enter a room, he says. Some filters can be washed, but make sure they are fully dry before re-installing.

Change bags often.

Most vacuum bags have a line on them that indicates when they are full, Dorman says. If you go beyond that line, the loss of suction will cut your cleaning ability. Although some machines have a sensor that tells you when to empty a bag, don’t wait until you see the indicator light. “Usually the rule is to change it when it is half-full. It keeps vacuum suction power at full performance,” says Mike Morris, vice president of Brothers Sew & Vac, a Washington-area chain that sells and repairs vacuums. “If you wait too long, the bag might break open.”

Empty dirt cups

If you have a bagless model, don’t wait until the cup is crammed with dirt. That will make the motor work harder, and maybe even burn out. It’s best to empty the cup after every use. It also needs to be rinsed and dried every third or fourth use.

Unplug with care

Yanking the cord out of the wall outlet may save a few seconds, but it’s really bad for your vacuum, and you might bend the plug’s prongs. Instead, reach for the plug right at the socket when it’s time to turn it off, says George Tjoumakaris, Miele’s product manager of floor care. Always secure your cord when the vacuum isn’t in use so it doesn’t get damaged.

Pay attention to the brushes

Spinning brush rolls can quickly get jammed with hair, both dog and human, Dorman says. Pop out the roll and clear the debris. If you keep your brush clean, it will work much better, giving your carpets a better-groomed look.

Keep glass and bugs out

Shards of broken glass can pierce your vacuum bag, Morris says, causing it to leak and send dirt into the motor. So employ a lowly dustpan and broom to clean up glass. If you suck up bugs and leave them in your vacuum, they might not damage it, but they could start to smell. Or worse. “They could live off all the dirt that they find in there,” Morris says.