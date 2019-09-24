– She was a Jewish teenager in a small trade city in southeastern Poland when she began writing her diary, months before the advent of World War II. By the time she was shot in the head by Nazi soldiers, she had chronicled life under two totalitarian regimes: the Soviets who advanced from the east and the Nazis who came from the west.

Her journal, hidden in a safe-deposit box for decades, has been described as a counterpart to Anne Frank's diary, a valuable document and a poignant coming-of-age story.

Now, the journal of the teenager, Renia Spiegel, all 700 perfectly preserved pages, is to be published in English for the first time. Polish film director Tomasz Magierski also made a documentary, "Broken Dreams," based on the journal.

At a moment when agreement over simple truths has become a political battleground and history a weapon, the publication of the book, "Renia's Diary," offers a reminder of the power of bearing witness.

Her first entry was on Jan. 31, 1939. She does not know that in seven months, war would come to the increasingly ruined town of Przemysl. By July 30, 1942, less than two months after she turned 18, she would be dead.

The last passage was written by the man she had loved during those years, Zygmunt Schwarzer, who survived Auschwitz and looked after the diary after Renia and his parents went into hiding to avoid being deported to concentration camps. The Nazis found their hideout, in an attic, and dragged them into the street.

After they were shot, he wrote: "My life is over. All I can hear are shots, shots … shots."

Alexandra Garbarini, a professor at Williams College in Massachusetts, said Renia's story "is such a complete text. It shows the life of a teenager before the war, after the war breaks, until she has to move to the ghetto and is executed. It's absolutely remarkable."

Schwarzer's son Mitchell said, "I just remember him telling me one day: 'Look, this is my first girl's journal! We were incredibly close. She was my spiritual soul mate.' … He made copies of it and read it for hours. God knows what my mother made of this."

The journal is a testimony of the challenges of becoming a woman and falling in love during war. Renia, in many ways, represents tens of thousands of women whose lives were cut short. She was 15 and staying with her younger sister, Elizabeth, an actress known as the "Polish Shirley Temple," at her grandparents' home in Przemysl when the war broke out.

Renia's love for Zygmunt, whom she calls "Zygu" and who was one year her senior, is the main topic of her journal. Months of painfully shy romantic advances by Zygmunt and skittish expressions of affection by Renia preceded their first kiss, after a walk on the evening of June 20, 1941: "It was dark; we couldn't find the way. We got lost, yes, we got doubly lost, or rather — only just found ourselves. … He said: 'Renuska, give me a kiss,' and before I knew it, it happened."

This was two days before the Third Reich declared war on the Soviet Union.

Zygmunt later made his way to New York, where Renia's mother, Roza, and sister, Elizabeth Bellak, were living. Schwarzer gave the diary to them. Bellak, 88, said that she stashed it for decades because she could not bear to read it. "Renia was like a mother to me when our own beloved mother was far away," she said. "Every time I opened her diary, I started crying."

Marcel Tuchman, who was friends with Renia and Zygmunt, recalled the bond the two shared. "They were just two young people who, thanks to their deep love for one another, saved themselves from the horrors of the war," he said in an interview in 2016.

Tuchman and Schwarzer remained close after surviving Auschwitz and immigrating to the U.S., where they became doctors. Schwarzer died in 1992 and Tuchman in 2018.

But in 1989, during a meeting with Bellak in New York, he reunited with the diary one last time and wrote: "I get drunk on the sound of your words. They ennoble me. I feel I am rising above, because I love everything that is yours."

Bellak wrote in the afterword of the diary that Schwarzer had taught her that the "past isn't long gone; it's present in our hearts, our actions and the lessons we teach our children."