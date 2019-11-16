A new cystic fibrosis therapy dramatically improved patients’ lung function and showed clear signs of targeting the genetic root of the disease, instead of just alleviating symptoms — a long-sought breakthrough.

The data was so persuasive that the Food and Drug Administration approved the three drug combination, Trikafta, five months ahead of the agency’s deadline. The drug could benefit 90% of patients with the disease, a major advance over previous drugs that worked in a fraction of patients or had modest effects.

“I’m overjoyed,” said Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, who was part of one of the teams that discovered the gene defect that causes cystic fibrosis in 1989. “Thirty years along, with many bumps along the road and so many people waiting and hoping that something like this would happen — and here we are.”

Cystic fibrosis affects an estimated 30,000 people in the U.S. Thick mucus builds up in the body’s organs, damaging lungs and digestive systems. Patients wear vibrating vests to break up the mucus and spend hours each day coughing to keep their lungs clear. The life expectancy of patients has been increasing, and patients born today live on average 44 years.

Brian O’Sullivan, a pediatric pulmonologist, said, “I’m in my 60s now, and I never thought I would see this day. It’s pretty amazing.”

Finding the gene led scientists to a malfunctioning protein that normally keeps the right balance of salt and water in the lungs. There are more than 1,700 gene mutations that can cause the protein to malfunction, but in the most common mutation, the protein is misfolded and can’t reach the right spot in the cell — and even if it does reach the cell, it doesn’t work.

The therapy includes one drug that corrects the misfolded protein and two that activate the correctly folded protein when it reaches the right spot in the cell.