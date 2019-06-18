Mare Winningham sang "Like a Rolling Stone" in the 2018 Off-Broadway production of the Duluth-set "Girl From the North Country." /Sara Krulwich

The worst-kept secret on Broadway is a secret no more: Bob Dylan's music is headed back to the Great White Way.

Since it debuted at London's Old Vic in October 2017, the rumor has been that "Girl From the North Country," set in Duluth during the Depression and featuring songs from Dylan, was Broadway-bound. Since the Old Vic, it shifted to a run on London's West End and an Off-Broadway stint at New York's Public Theatre, throughout which the question was, "When will it transfer to Broadway?"

The answer is: February 7, 2020. That's when "North Country" previews begin, with a March 5 opening date that will make the show eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards. The musical drama is set at a boarding house, where a dozen down-on-their-luck people are contemplating their next moves when two strangers appear to set their lives on dramatically different courses.

Nineteen Dylan songs are included in "Girl From the North Country," including "Like a Rolling Stone," "Jokerman," "Forever Young" and the title number. Some of those same numbers also were in "Like a Rolling Stone," the 2006 Broadway dance show that choreographer Twyla Tharp set to Dylan songs.

Tickets are not yet on sale but will be available at telecharge.com.