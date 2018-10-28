The British telephone box is not dead yet. In parts of central London, a box stands sentinel every 100 feet — and if phone companies got their way, they'd plant one every 50 feet.

But these are not the red cast-iron cubicles that for generations were emblems of Britain. Instead, critics say, they are eyesores, covered in digital ad screens and capable of being turned into surveillance posts.

The classic booths were rendered obsolete by the rise of cellphones. But the phone companies never relinquished their rights to the city sidewalks. So they put up a new kind of booth: two-sided digital displays with internet connectivity and touch-screen maps that flash ads for things such as craft beers and credit cards. They also have phones attached.

"They're just a blot on the landscape," said John Walker, director of planning for Westminster City Council.

The arguing over the devices — kiosks, in the new parlance of phone companies — is particularly strong in the Westminster area, where companies have submitted proposals for 300 new and replacement installations in the past two years.

The councils are lobbying the central government to change the law. Each of London's 33 local authorities deals separately with the issue now, which is hampering attempts to come up with a uniform city policy.

Privacy advocates worry that the kiosks pose a risk. Planning documents say the kiosks can "anonymously monitor" such things as "pedestrian movement," raising concern that they can follow anyone whose phone passes within Wi-Fi range. The kiosks also come equipped with cameras, although British Telecom, one of the primary owners of kiosks, says they have not been turned on yet.

Matthew Carmona, a professor of planning and urban design at University College London, said the situation "has, in a way, caught policymakers by surprise." After removing phone boxes, he said, "the phone companies have realized they can make money from them in a different way, and in doing that they can bypass any regulations."

By replacing old booths with internet-connected kiosks, the phone companies say they are giving Britons and tourists alike modern tools for navigating the city. Neil Scoresby, British Telecom's general manager for pay phones, said the company has complied with planning laws and, on occasion, agreed to remove a box a council didn't want.

Walker said the Westminster council has a better idea about what to add when old phone boxes get yanked out: "We'd rather have a tree."