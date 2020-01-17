As the story goes, one fateful night in the late 1960s, Jimi Hendrix set free two ring-necked parakeets on Carnaby Street and that’s why thousands of the nonnative birds haunt London’s parks to this day.

“Absolute rubbish,” Christian Lloyd, a musicologist at Queens University, said in an interview. “It’s the kind of thing people want to be true, but it’s just not true.”

Lloyd would know. His research, along with relics that Hendrix fans would drool over, like his broken Fender Stratocaster from a 1969 performance, is on display at Handel & Hendrix in London, a residence-turned-museum dedicated to the two musical giants who once lived there: guitarist Hendrix and German composer George Frideric Handel.

The several months Hendrix spent in London were pivotal in his rise. It was where the nomadic performer found the closest thing to “a real home,” as he put it, and where his life was cut short at 27.

London also retains enough of what appealed to him to make for a proper Jimi Hendrix experience, 50 years later.

The concept of home was a complicated one for Johnny Allen Hendrix, born in Seattle in 1942. He was sent to live with his grandmother in Canada when he was 6. His mother died when he was 15. After a year in California with the U.S. Army at age 18, he found his true calling as a touring musician.

By the time he ended up in New York in 1966, performing in small cafes under the name “Jimmy James,” he had developed a “fugitive kind of mentality,” according to Lloyd.

Manager Chas Chandler was blown away by what he saw and asked Hendrix if he’d come with him to London.

Johnny becomes Jimi

“I’m in England, Dad. I met some people, and they’re going to make me a big star. We changed my name to J-I-M-I,” Hendrix told his father over the phone after arriving.

On his first night in London, he met Kathy Etchingham, a former DJ, and thus began the most significant romantic relationship of his life. They would eventually move into an apartment owned by Ringo Starr at 34 Montagu Square.

“During our first weeks together we did a little shopping and sightseeing and I introduced him to friends,” Etchingham wrote in her book “Through Gypsy Eyes.” Like any other first-time visitor, Hendrix was drawn to attractions like Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

“It’s a different kind of atmosphere here. People are more mild-mannered. I like all the little streets and the boutiques. It’s like a kind of fairyland,” Hendrix said of London.

His flamboyant style was a perfect match for mid-1960s London, as “everyone is starting to experiment: in fashion, in art, in lifestyles,” Lloyd said.

He accentuated his look with accessories from Portobello Road, claimed to be the world’s largest antique market.

Hendrix, all over London

His scope of the city expanded dramatically after forming the Jimi Hendrix Experience, as relentless performing led to all corners of London.

“He played Chislehurst Caves, which is literally a cave. God knows what the sound was like in there,” Lloyd said.

The caves in Kent date to the 13th century and have been used for the cultivation of mushrooms, a bomb shelter and a music venue during the 1950s and ’60s. You can take a guided tour for 7 pounds ($9).

The venues would get bigger following the U.K. release of the band’s first album, “Are You Experienced?,” in May 1967.

The album’s cover, a staple of psychedelic rock era art, included a fisheye lens photograph of the band, taken by Karl Ferris in Kew Gardens. The gardens, in southwest London, claim to have the largest botanical collections in the world, and were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Tap on the Line pub is a short walk away.

By 1968, Hendrix was a major star. Etchingham chose a flat for the couple at 23 Brook St. in exclusive Mayfair, where Hendrix would live for small bits of 1968 and the first three months of 1969. The apartment was next door to where Handel had resided well over 200 years prior.

Tap on The Line pub, known as the Flower and Firkin during the 1960s, in Richmond, Surrey in London.

Both homes are on display at Handel & Hendrix. The centerpiece of the Hendrix portion is a restored version of the couple’s “bedsit,” made to look as it did in 1969. While technically a bedroom, it was the apartment’s main gathering place, where the couple partied with friends and Hendrix jammed with fellow musicians. He also hosted members of the media there for interviews. “He sat on the bed, holding forth and rolling joints,” Lloyd said.

The turquoise velvet curtains, red Persian rugs, Bohemian knickknacks and piles of vintage vinyl appear to be the actual artifacts, but almost all of the items in the room are replicas. Hendrix requested that most of his possessions be destroyed after the couple had separated for good later in 1969.

Thanks to Etchingham’s involvement and old photos, replacement items were acquired through memorabilia auctions while others were remade to match the originals.

The rock scene in Mayfair

Upscale Mayfair may have seemed like an odd area for a counterculture rock star, but it drew many industry types, located close to several clubs and studios. Venues that still exist include the Court (formerly Bag O’Nails) and the Scotch of St. James, where Hendrix and other rock elites performed and socialized, including members of the Beatles and the Who. A blue plaque outside the Court commemorates Hendrix’s first performance there.

Hendrix’s time in Mayfair was short but significant.

“When you think of how short his adult life was, it’s actually a fairly significant chunk. It’s also the part where it all starts going wrong for him in some ways,” Lloyd said.

Hendrix’s career brought him back to the United States in March 1969. Hendrix wouldn’t commit to moving back to London, so the couple split in April.

The Experience broke up, as well. His final major performance in England was in August 1970 at the Isle of Wight Festival, and on Sept. 18 he was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in Room 507 of London’s Samarkand Hotel on Lansdowne Crescent.