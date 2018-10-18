LONDON — London's black cabs will be seen on the streets of Paris next year as the company that makes them begins selling its wares in the City of Light.
London Electric Vehicle Co., which makes plug-in electric taxis that look like traditional black cabs, has put about 600 vehicles on the streets of London and has already expanded to Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg and Oslo.
The move into Paris comes as Mayor Anne Hidalgo aggressively works to improve air quality in the city.
CEO Chris Gubbey says London Electric Vehicle wants to provide "new options" for drivers and passengers given the pollution problem facing French cities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished
A man who previously traveled with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage to the United States entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there, according to images published Thursday by a pro-government Turkish newspaper.
World
Indonesia drops disinfectant on quake-obliterated villages
Helicopters are dropping disinfectant on neighborhoods in the earthquake- and tsunami-stricken city of Palu to reduce disease risks from the thousands of victims believed buried in obliterated communities, Indonesia's disaster agency said Thursday.
World
Dutch leader asks Italy to stick to budget rules
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is warning his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte not to break the budgetary rules set out by the European Union.
World
EU moves to tighten borders, boost Africa ties on migrants
European Union leaders were set Thursday to push ahead with plans to boost cooperation with North African countries and beef up the bloc's borders in an effort to stop migrants entering Europe.
World
Former Chinese internment camp detainee denied US visa
An outspoken former detainee in China's internment camps for Muslims says his application for a visa to visit the United States was rejected despite an invitation to speak at Congress about his ordeal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.