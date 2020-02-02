London police are reporting that officers shot a man during a "terrorism-related incident" that is believed to have involved the stabbings of several people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
London police shoot man over 'terror ism-related' incident
London police are reporting that officers shot a man during a "terrorism-related incident" that is believed to have involved the stabbings of several people.
Movies
Tulane acquires archive of 'Vampire' author Anne Rice
Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of bestselling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including "Interview with a Vampire," often drew inspiration from her hometown.
National
'Minari,' 'Boys State' win top honors at Sundance
The Korean-American family drama "Minari," Lee Isaac Chung's tender autobiographical tale about his upbringing in rural Arkansas, won two top honors at the Sundance Film Festival.
Variety
Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring 'a certainty'
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog on Sunday declared: "Spring will be early, it's a certainty."
National
Privacy law may make students harder to count for census
A student privacy law will complicate the U.S. Census Bureau's ability to get complete information about students living in college-run housing for the nation's once-a-decade head count, according to a warning the U.S. Department of Education memo has sent to universities.