LONDON — London police have arrested a 31-year-old man in the killing of a young pub worker who was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.
Police say the man is being questioned on suspicion of murdering Iuliana Tudos. He has not been charged or identified.
The man was taken into custody Monday from an address in east London.
The 22-year-old woman's body was found in a park in north London. She had been stabbed in the abdomen and suffered a head injury.
Tudos worked in a popular bar in the crowded Camden neighborhood in north London. The area is filled with pubs and restaurants.
She had last been seen leaving Camden by bus. Police were alerted when she failed to show up at a planned party with friends.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pence's office says VP visit to Israel remains in plans
Mike Pence's office on Monday said the U.S. vice president still plans on visiting Israel this month, despite an apparent delay in the schedule.
World
Families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash
Costa Rican investigators are looking into what caused a charter aircraft to crash in woods in the country's northwest soon after takeoff, killing two crewmembers and 10 U.S. citizens, including families from New York and Florida.
World
The Latest: Germany calls on Iran to allow peaceful protests
The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):
World
Trump slams Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in New Year's tweet
President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in a New Year's Day tweet that said Islamabad had played U.S. leaders for 'fools.'
World
Iran protests have violent night; at least 12 dead overall
Nationwide protests in Iran saw their most violent night as "armed protesters" tried to overrun military bases and police stations before security forces repelled them, bringing the death toll in the unrest to at least 12, state television reported Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.