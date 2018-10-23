NEW YORK — A U.S. appeals court has upheld the conviction and life prison sentence given to a London imam for supporting terrorism.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday there was overwhelming evidence against Mustafa Kamel Mustafa.

The court also ruled that Mustafa's 2012 extradition to the U.S. from England didn't come with conditions preventing his incarceration at the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Mustafa is missing both hands. His lawyers say he belongs at a prison better suited to people with disabilities.

Mustafa was convicted in 2014 of ensuring there were satellite communications for kidnappers during a 1998 attack that killed four tourists in Yemen, of supporting plans to open an al-Qaida training camp in Bly, Oregon, and sending someone to an Afghanistan training camp.