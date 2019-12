LONDON — The family of a man who stabbed two people to death in the London Bridge attack last week say they are "saddened and shocked" by what he did.

Usman Khan's relatives issued a statement Tuesday through London's Metropolitan Police. They said that "we totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured."

Khan was shot dead by police on London Bridge after fatally stabbing two people and injuring three more during a prisoner rehabilitation event at nearby Fishmongers' Hall on Friday.

He had been released from prison last year after serving eight years for an al-Qaida-linked plot to set up a training camp in Pakistan.