SUN CITY, South Africa — Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge and is in position to win his first European Tour title at his country's most prestigious tournament.
The 24-year-old South African, who led by two strokes overnight, ground out a level-par 72 in the third round on Saturday to move to 11 under par and stay ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (69).
Lombard made a bogey on No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 8 but fought back on the back nine.
Oosthuizen opened the tournament with a 63 but had a 72 in the second round.
The former British Open champion is chasing his first Sun City crown.
