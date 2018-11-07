CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Wyatt Lohaus scored 19 points, AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 16 apiece, and Northern Iowa cruised past Division II Bemidji State 97-51 in Tuesday night's season opener, scoring its most points since beating North Texas 93-70 on Nov. 30, 2015.

Miles Wentzien scored 11 points and Lincoln Conrey added 10 for the Panthers, who never trailed and led by 50 points with 3:12 to play.

Brown hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and Northern Iowa held 54-31 rebound advantage, with Shandon Goldman grabbing 12 boards and Trae Berhow 11.

The Panthers scored 30 points in the first 10 minutes and led 49-24 at halftime.

Ja Morgan led the Beavers with 14 points.