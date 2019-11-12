KABETOGAMA, Minn. — Authorities say the Voyageur Park Lodge in northeastern Minnesota has been destroyed by fire.

St. Louis County sheriff's officials say no one was at the lodge in Kabetogama at the time the fire broke out about 5 p.m. Monday.

The lodge on the shores of Lake Kabetogama is a popular vacation spot in St. Louis County. Authorities say 11 cabins on the property were not damaged.

St. Louis County deputies and the state fire marshal are investigating.