MINNEAPOLIS — Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored stoppage-time goals to give the Seattle Sounders a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.
After Minnesota United's Miguel Ibarra was called for a handball, Lodeiro converted from the spot to tie it for the Sounders (8-9-5) in the 91st minute. Bruin then added the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a chip shot to beat the onrushing goalkeeper for Seattle's fourth win in a row.
Darwin Quintero opened the scoring for Minnesota United (9-13-1) in the 19th minute. He spun around Harry Shipp and faked right to get Chad Marshall leaning the wrong way before sending a left-footed shot just inside the far post.
Sounders defender Kim Kee-hee left the game in the 38th minute with a leg injury.
