When casting was announced two years ago for the thriller “The Intruder,” the working title was “Motivated Seller.” But that real estate term, which hints, ever so subtly, that there might be something fishy about the former owner’s intensity, was eventually dropped.

The producers probably didn’t want to spoil the movie. But even a fresh title can’t conceal that this is stale exercise in psychological horror (subgroup: homeowner hell).

Michael Ealy and Meagan Good star as a young couple who move into their dream home in the Napa Valley wine country after chancing upon a seller: a mysteriously eager — and mysteriously clingy — retiree and widower played by Dennis Quaid.

Directed by Deon Taylor (Taffik) from a script by David Loughery (who wrote the similarly themed “Lakeview Terrace”), It starts with the cheesy foreshadowing of dread: “Something tells me Domino’s won’t deliver,” says Ealy’s Scott, upon encountering the remote property, where they meet the gun-toting owner. (He says it’s for deer, and proves it by shooting one right then and there.)

It turns out that Scott has shelled out $3.5 million for the estate called Foxglove. Yes, foxglove is a poisonous plant, and it grows wild in these woods, which are also frequented by uninvited teenage partyers.

Soon, Scott is leaving his wife alone there while he goes off to work in downtown San Francisco.

The Intruder ½ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror, profanity and theme.

Did I say alone? There’s someone else inside the house — as if that’s a surprise in light of the new, improved title. The identity of the intruder will surprise absolutely no one, not even your pop-culture-illiterate cousin who lives in a shack in the mountains and has never seen a movie.

The movie’s only thrills — if that’s the right word (and it’s not) — are jump scares that, for the most part, don’t work and don’t try very hard. As for mystery, the only one here is how this movie got made, regardless of what it was called.

Some viewers might find that, like a $3 bottle of wine, there’s a certain so-bad-it’s-good pleasure to how things unfold here: predictably, violently and histrionically, and leaving you with a bad hangover. But who am I to stand in your way?

At least Quaid, who at one point seems to be channeling a wild dog, appears to be enjoying himself. Alas, he might be the only one in the theater having a good time.