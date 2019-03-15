KABUL, Afghanistan — Police say a local TV journalist was shot and killed in eastern Afghanistan, less than a week after a journalist in the southern Helmand province was wounded by a sticky bomb attached to his car.
Abdul Rahman, a police officer in the eastern Khost province, says Sultan Mahmoud Khirkhowa, a journalist with the local Zhman TV and radio, was killed Friday by two men on a motorcycle who opened fire on his vehicle.
No one immediately claimed responsibility. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the area. IS has targeted journalists in the past and publicly threatened to kill them.
Last year 17 journalists and media workers were killed in Afghanistan.
