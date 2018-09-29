ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in a Maryland county say they are prepared to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should a victim come forward and file a criminal report.
Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger and State's Attorney John McCarthy said in a letter Friday there have been no such reports filed that would lead to the initiation of a criminal investigation.
Manger and McCarthy were responding to a request for an investigation made earlier in the week by 11 Democratic state lawmakers.
Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school gathering in Montgomery County in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.
