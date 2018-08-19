CHICAGO — Helene Miller Walsh, the wife of a conservative radio host and former Illinois congressman, will replace a former state lawmaker who resigned after being accused of sharing nude photos of an ex-girlfriend online.
The Chicago Tribune reports Walsh was selected from a pool of about 20 contenders to replace former GOP state Rep. Nick Sauer.
Walsh will also appear on the November ballot against Democrat Mary Edly-Allen for a chance to secure a full term representing parts of Chicago's north suburbs.
Her husband Joe Walsh, a one-term tea party congressman, congratulated his wife on Twitter , saying she will be a "strong, independent voice for conservative values."
Sauer resigned after Politico that an ex-girlfriend alleged he posted explicit photos of her on a social media site to lure other men into sexual conversations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.