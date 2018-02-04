While many fans tune into the Super Bowl to watch football, the television commercials during the Big Game are also a big draw with normally creative and over-the-top spots.

There are several local companies that have worked with Twin Cities advertising firms on Super Bowl commercials for Sunday night though most will be regional ads that those in the Twin Cities will see but won’t run nationally. Here’s a sampling of what local viewers will see:

Wisconsin-based Jerky maker Jack Link’s will air a one-minute spot locally in the third quarter which will feature its lovable, hairy monster Sasquatch. This is the first time Jack Link’s has advertised in the Super Bowl. It’s doing the spot with the help of its longtime Minneapolis creative agency Carmichael Lynch.

U.S. Bank will air a 30-second spot nationally immediately before kickoff as well as a local spot in Chicago around halftime as part of a massive marketing effort surrounding the Super Bowl. US Bank is working with Carmichael Lynch.

Explore Minnesota Tourism will have a 30-second spot that run regionally. Its agency is Colle McVoy.

Colle McVoy is also producing a 30-second spot for Cenex, the energy brand of CHS Inc., that will run regionally during the Big Game.

Elevate Minnesota, a coalition of local labor unions that represent construction workers, is also running a 30-second regional commercial during the third quarter with the help of ICF Olson.