Laquan McDonald Oct. 20, 2014: McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke while walking away from the officer with a knife. Outcome: Van Dyke was found guilty in October 2018 of second-degree murder and sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Jamar Clark Nov. 15, 2015: Clark, 24, was fatally shot in the head after a physical encounter with two Minneapolis police officers. His death prompted weeks of protests. Outcome: Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he would not charge officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze. The Police Department overhauled its use-of-force policy.

Philando Castile July 6, 2016: Castile, 32, was fatally shot by then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez after a traffic stop in Falcon Heights for a broken taillight. The immediate aftermath of the shooting was captured on a livestream by Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. Outcome: Ramsey County Attorney John Choi charged Yanez with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm. Jurors acquitted him of all counts. The officer was fired from the department.

Terence Crutcher Sept. 16, 2016: Crutcher, 40, was shot and killed by Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby after he stood with his hands in the air outside his vehicle. Crutcher was unarmed. Outcome: Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter. A jury found her not guilty in May 2017.

Stephon Clark March 18, 2018: Clark, 22, was fatally shot by Sacramento police searching for a burglary suspect. Officers said they believed Clark had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone. Outcome: In March 2019, prosecutors said officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet would not be charged in Clark’s shooting.

Thurman Blevins June 23, 2018: Blevins, 31, was fatally shot by two Minneapolis police officers who responded to a 911 call of him firing a handgun into the air and chased him through an alley. Outcome: Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman determined that Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were justified in the shooting, as body camera footage showed Blevins had a gun in his hand.

Archer Amorosi July 13, 2018: Amorosi, 16, was fatally shot by officers after he confronted police outside his Chanhassen home armed with a hatchet and BB gun. His family told responding officers he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. Outcome: Carver County Attorney Mark Metz ruled that deputy Travis Larson and Cpl. Jacob Hodge were justified in the shooting.

Botham Jean Sept. 6, 2018: Jean, 26, was fatally shot in his apartment by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after she entered his apartment believing it was her own and mistook him for an intruder. Outcome: Guyger was indicted on murder charges by a Dallas County grand jury in November.