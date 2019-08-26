The money trouble that threatened the future of St. Paul’s Grand Old Day this spring has prompted a criminal investigation into its organization’s finances, festival and police officials said Monday.

What began with an audit by St. Paul police shortly after Grand Old Day officials announced plans to put the event on hold has grown to include federal investigators poring over several years of finances for the Grand Avenue Business Association, said Bob Lawrence, association president since January. Lawrence said no current GABA board members are under investigation.

Festival financial woes threatened St. Paul’s unofficial start to summer last April, when organizers abruptly announced in April a one-year hiatus after it appeared they wouldn’t have enough money to cover the cost of the event.

The festival’s bank account, which usually had about $100,000 by April each year, had only $30,000, Lawrence said. The festival costs about $190,000 a year, with vendors and sponsors covering about half the cost.

A week later, after a handful of business owners and sponsors scrambled to fill the void and raised more than $100,000, organizers announced that Grand Old Day was saved.

St. Paul police soon after volunteered to audit GABA financial records to find the cause of the shortfall, Lawrence said. They found “irregularities” in the books, he said, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office also became involved. Investigators have been going over GABA finances from about 2011 through 2018, he said.

Police spokesman Steve Linders on Monday confirmed that the investigation that began in May “is ongoing.”

